The NBA trade deadline day wouldn’t be complete without a trade involving a 76er during the NBA All-Star Draft.
Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo selected Sixers point guard Ben Simmons with 13th overall pick for Team Giannis in the reserve round of Thursday’s All-Star draft. However, he traded the 2018 rookie of the year to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James so Simmons could play with his close friend on Team LeBron.
Joel Embiid was selected with the fourth overall pick by Team Giannis in the first round of the draft, designated for starters. The All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 17 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
Embiid was voted an Eastern Conference All-Star starter for the second consecutive season on Jan. 24.
James (West) and Antetokounmpo (East) led the 10 starters chosen in voting by fans, players, and a panel of reporters. Meanwhile, Simmons was named an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve on Jan. 31.
James and Antetokoumpo served as team captains after finishing as the top vote-getters in their conferences. They selected rosters from the starters, reserves and special All-Stars on Thursday.
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Simmons, LaMarcus Aldridge, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal and Dwyane Wade (special All-Star) will join James on Team LeBron.
Meanwhile, Steph Curry, Embiid, Paul George, Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton, Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, D’Angelo Russell, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Lowry and Dirk Nowitzki (special All-Star) will join Antetokounmpo on Team Giannis.