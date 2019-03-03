The Athletic is reporting that the 76ers and Golden State Warriors are among multiple NBA contenders expected to express interest in former NBA veteran Andrew Bogut.
The 7-foot, 260-pound center played this season in Australia, winning the National Basketball League’s MVP and Best Defensive Player awards. The Athletic said the 34-year-old Australian will make a decision next week.
It wouldn’t make much sense for the Sixers to express interest in Bogut, unless starting center Joel Embiid (left knee) and/or backup Boban Marjanovic (left knee) are sidelined longer than expected.
Embiid said Saturday he expects to return from knee tendinitis before next week. He has been sidelined since the All-Star break.
Marjanovic’s injury was more of a scare than anything else. He’s not expected to be sidelined long with a bone bruise and a mild sprain. Added to that, Jonah Bolden is turning into a key rotation post player and power forward Mike Scott is a solid small-ball center. Centers Amir Johnson and Justin Patton also are on the roster.
The Sixers would be better suited signing a reserve guard from overseas if they want to adjust their roster. They lack a reserve scoring guard and are overloaded with centers.
Bogut was the NBA’s first overall draft pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2005 out of Utah. The Sixers acquired him, Justin Anderson and two second-round picks from the Dallas Mavericks for Nerlens Noel on Feb. 23, 2017. Bogut never played for the Sixers, and was waived four days after the trade.
He averaged 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 694 career games over 13 seasons with the Bucks, Warriors, Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers.
This season, he averaged 11.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the NBL’s Sydney Kings.