The Bridesburg park is being designed by Langan Engineering and the first phase of construction is estimated to be complete by 2021 at a cost of $4.7 million. Officials say the William Penn Foundation money will go toward construction, as well as the hiring of a staff member to reach out to Bridesburg residents as part of a community engagement effort. But officials still need to find millions more to pay for the two-phases of construction. Plans call for an event space, stage, and boardwalk with views of the Betsy Ross and Tacony-Palmyra Bridges.