The William Penn Foundation announced Friday it will give $2 million toward construction of a 10-acre park along once industrialized waterfront on the Delaware River in Philadelphia’s Bridesburg section.
The money will go to the Riverfront North Partnership, a nonprofit that focuses on transforming blighted sections of riverfront. The partnership is overseeing planning and construction of the project along with Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation department. The park will be owned by the City of Philadelphia.
The park, which will cost about $10 million overall, will eventually connect to an existing 2.2-mile trail along Delaware Avenue from Allegheny Avenue to Orthodox Street. Ultimately, Riverfront North Partnership’s goal is to build a continuous 11-mile stretch of parks and trails along the Delaware River from Port Richmond to Torresdale.
The Bridesburg park is being designed by Langan Engineering and the first phase of construction is estimated to be complete by 2021 at a cost of $4.7 million. Officials say the William Penn Foundation money will go toward construction, as well as the hiring of a staff member to reach out to Bridesburg residents as part of a community engagement effort. But officials still need to find millions more to pay for the two-phases of construction. Plans call for an event space, stage, and boardwalk with views of the Betsy Ross and Tacony-Palmyra Bridges.
“Receiving this generous funding from William Penn Foundation, and our partnership with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and the City of Philadelphia, enables us to work with our community to create a river park that is an integral part of life for our neighbors, as well as a city-wide destination,” Stephanie Phillips, executive director of Riverfront North Partnership, said in a press release.
“I am so excited that the William Penn Foundation has decided to fund this transformative parks project,” said Kathryn Ott Lovell, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation commissioner.
The second phase of construction is slated for 2025 and estimated at an additional $4 to $5 million.