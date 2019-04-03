About 15 million people get their drinking water from the Delaware River, either through municipal or private water companies. The river feeds the Delaware Estuary, the part of the river that stretches from the falls in Trenton to Cape May Point, before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean. Litter from all over the 12,800 square mile watershed in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware can ultimately get washed into the river during storms and can hurt and even kill wildlife, along with polluting the water.