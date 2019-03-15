Students from around the Philadelphia region planned to take part in a global climate strike, with a rally set for City Hall this afternoon.
The students say they are striking because, “the science says we have just a few years to transform our energy system, reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, and prevent the worst effects of climate change.”
In Philadelphia, an initial rally was planned starting at noon to 2 p.m. at Love Park at Arch Street. A main rally was scheduled to follow from 3:30 pm- 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, according to the GreenPhilly blog.
Student organizers — backed by groups such as the Sierra Club, 350.org, and Greenpeace — say climate change disproportionately impacts “communities of color, disabled communities, and low-income communities.” In some cases, students planned to walkout of classes, although it was not immediately clear how many did.
The students say they back the Green New Deal, an ambitious program to combat climate change introduced last month by Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and want a transition away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy.