That won’t be good news for tens of thousands of Philadelphia residents. Data show that temperatures can already get much higher in some neighborhoods than others here on a hot day. In fact, there can be as much as a 20-degree difference between Philly neighborhoods. In cities, heat gets trapped in areas with blocks of black-roofed rowhouses, strip shopping centers, and busy roads, but few trees or other sources of shade in between. These areas even stay warmer at night because heat is released so slowly from the structures.