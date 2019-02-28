The company’s owner, Tim Bennett, 36, said the idea came to him in 2009 when he was living in a second-story apartment in South Philadelphia and wanted to compost his food waste, rather than tossing it in the garbage. He couldn’t find anyone to take it. So he came up with a plan: Stick some flyers in a coffee shop, rent a truck, and offer to haul away food waste from neighboring homes for a fee.