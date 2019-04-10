Astronomers have studied and discussed black holes for years, but never saw one — until Wednesday.
Capping years of work, scientists working together on the Event Horizon Telescope project released a photo of the black hole at the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster.
This black hole is 55 million light years from Earth and has a mass 6.5 billion times that of the sun, according to the the National Science Foundation.
The image was constructed from data collected by eight radio observatories on six mountains and four continents over a 10-day period in April 2017.
“Black holes are the most mysterious objects in the universe,” Sheperd Doeleman, project director of the Event Horizon Telescope, said at a news conference. “We have seen what we thought was the unseeable.”
The event horizon in the image is the boundary between light and dark around a black hole, the point where the gravity of the black hole becomes so extreme nothing that enters can ever escape.
At the center of the black hole, time and space become so curved upon themselves that the laws of physics break down completely.
The existence of black holes had been predicted by Albert Einstein’s 1905 Theory of General Relativity.
Scientists and space explorers celebrated the photo’s release.
“Einstein, we rejoice in your brilliance,”Chris Hadfield, a Canadian astronaut, tweeted.
Katie Mack, an astrophysicist with a wide social media following, expressed surprise at the clarity of the image.
The New York Times invoked the Lord of the Rings in describing the image.
“The image, of a lopsided ring of light surrounding a dark circle ... resembled the Eye of Sauron, a reminder yet again of the power and malevolence of nature. It is a smoke ring framing a one-way portal to eternity," Times reporter Dennis Overbye wrote.