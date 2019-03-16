Originally from Philadelphia, Weikman moved with his family to Palmyra in the 1890s. One of just 706 people who survived the Titanic disaster, the barber returned to Burlington County in April 1912 as a hero, and townsfolk lined up to shake his hand and wish him well as he was wheeled to his house, according to an account from Will Valentino of the Palmyra Historical and Cultural Society published in The Inquirer in 2008.