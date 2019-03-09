For Airbnb operators such as D’Argenzio, the Combses, Lindberg, and Marcus, incorporating the spirit of the cities where they are has been a good design directive. Each of the spaces nods toward local heritage of the towns or cities — and all of them have excellent, honest photography that allow a renter to understand what they are signing up for when they rent the space. Getting everyone on the same page beforehand is crucial and can save hosts and guests a lot of headaches.