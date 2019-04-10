Today, the block is home to a diverse mix of jewelry owners and tenants, some of whom worked their way up from being extra hands in jewelry stores while in high school to running their own shops. Maryanne Ritter, who runs her namesake jewelry company at 704 Sansom St. — one of the properties that would be demolished — said she has been in the area for 47 years, including 19 running her own store. She currently rents and received an eviction notice last week. She said she has not been able to find a new space.