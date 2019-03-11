Rather than launch a defense of this important building, the Department of Parks and Recreation acceded to the advisory council’s wishes and is now seeking a contractor for the building’s demolition and the park’s renovation. It’s not unreasonable for the neighborhood to want a bigger dog park, but, based on the plans, there seems to be room for both the pavilion and the dogs. Some say the the structure is unsound, but that’s disputed. The building’s footprint is so tiny, it’s hard to believe it is in the way.