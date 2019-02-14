Philadelphia’s Civic Design Review board said as much when it met last week to consider the design. While the board asked the developer to rethink the brown brick, the design’s problems go well beyond the base. If LCOR isn’t willing to invest in a better architecture, it should at least reduce the height of its tower. While not an ideal solution, it would allow Society Hill Towers to retain their historic prominence in the city. Better still, figure out a way to move the LCOR tower to the Walnut Street side of the Sheraton Hotel.