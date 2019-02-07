Jonas Maciunas, a planning consultant for the Old City District, argues that if the city is short on funds, it should look for ways to bring down the costs of mid-block crosswalks. Not every treatment needs all the lights and bump-outs. “It shouldn’t come down to who can buy a good public realm and who can’t,” he argues. The Streets Department has embraced Old City’s plan for reconfiguring its stretch of Market Street, between Front and Fifth Streets, with a variety of traffic-calming measures, including mid-block crossings, and the district will likely be in charge of raising the funds for the project. But what happens on the rest of that wide street?