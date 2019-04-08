Like so many of our legacy institutions, the Free Library on the Parkway has been struggling to keep up with changes in the culture. Fewer students rush there after school to research a paper, and those who do rarely check out books. Why would they when they can download e-versions from the library’s website? Even professional researchers increasingly access the library’s digital archives remotely. The stately building truly comes alive only when there is a scheduled event — an author talk, a poetry slam, a children’s program.