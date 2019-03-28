Sadly, Coscia’s amenity building also blocks those views. Yet it does so in a way that preserves public access to the courtyard and Hamilton Court’s gorgeous facade. You can walk around the little building, enjoying close-up views of the intricate Venetian loggias and luscious, honey-colored brick. There was enough space left over in the courtyard for benches and cornhole games. The amenity building makes the huge courtyard feel more intimate and usable. It’s an immense improvement over the wooden fence and asphalt paving. Soon there will be two restaurants facing Chestnut Street, a French sandwich shop and Vietnamese street food restaurant.