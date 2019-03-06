Architect Vincent Mancini grew up in South Philadelphia, the son of a bricklayer, and he still does the bulk of his design work within walking distance of his childhood home on Tasker Avenue. The upside is that he knows everybody. The downside is that his father, now 92 and retired, will often stop by a job site to offer his two cents. Construction quality being what it is these days, his critiques can be harsh. “He looks at some of them and makes the sign of the cross,” Mancini told me.