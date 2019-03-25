Somehow, the hotel hung on. When I first saw it a year ago, it stood alone on its stretch of Ridge Avenue. But as a tsunami of construction has swept down the corridor, the former hotel has become embedded in a new urban ensemble of modern apartment buildings. The hotel was a shell when Benny Construction acquired it in 2016, but he has now converted it into 13 apartments. The ground floor will house a combination day care and dance studio, according to Emily Ou, the Realtor who represents Benny.