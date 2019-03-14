What pushed many people to sign wasn’t the kiosk itself, which will be roughly the size of a shipping container, but the corporate name that will be affixed to its facade: Starbucks. Some object to giving pride of place to that ubiquitous global brand, especially when Philadelphia is home to excellent local roasters. Others believe the company should be shunned because of the racial-profiling incident that occurred last spring at a Center City Starbucks. Many, however, are simply fed up with the creep of commerce in a public space that is meant to serve as the living room of the city.