As oil companies added repairs to their businesses, the original filling station buildings became obsolete. Most were too small to accommodate garage bays for mechanics. Many early gas stations were converted to other businesses, such as used car lots. In Philadelphia, those early filling station proved to be perfect for water ice stands. Both the English Cottage station in Strawberry Mansion, and the one at Fifth and Passyunk in Queen Village dispensed the summer treat after they stopped selling gasoline. Based on its sharply peaked roof, chimney and white brick, the Strawberry Mansion station was probably built by Pure Oil, which specialized in cottage designs.