When a rowhouse on the 1400 block of South Clarion went up for sale, Brenton Hutchinson was interested in buying for two reasons.
“I could see some things that I liked right away,” he said, including location just off Broad Street in the burgeoning Passyunk Square neighborhood. “I love South Philadelphia just because of the history.”
The other was the house’s potential for redevelopment. The stone front of the home was peeling back, but he knew his rental and renovation company, Grace Properties, could expose what lay behind: original brick.
“If we can save it and clean it up and reuse what was there, we’re gonna do that,” Hutchinson said.
He bought the property from a family who was selling it as part of an estate sale. “Like a lot of these houses, a family grew up in the house, and the parents had lived there until they had passed,” he said.
Hutchinson remodeled the interior and exterior of the home from the ground up. “It was a full gut on the interior,” he said.
In addition to replacing all the mechanicals, he opened up the second floor and added a third floor and a roof deck.
“You essentially have four floors of living space,” he said.
The 2,000-square-foot property includes three bedrooms and two baths, including a third-floor master suite with walk-in closets and a private balcony. Hutchinson said the master bath is among his favorite parts of the home.
“It came out really nice,” he said. “I always pride myself on the finishes.”
The en-suite master bath includes patterned tile on the floor as well as a high-end double vanity and back-lit, touch-screen mirrors.
“It sounds silly, but the little details make up a lot of why the homeowner is eventually going to buy the home,” he said.
The other element of the home he loves is the new roof deck with pergola. “You can envision yourself sitting there, relaxing, looking at the skyline,” he said. “It’s gorgeous.”
While the renovation has been finished for a while, Hutchinson said he waited to list it so buyers could better experience the roof deck. “I’ve been holding off to let the weather break,” he said.
The home is listed with Todd Hovanec at Luminous Realty for $569,000.