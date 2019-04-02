“It was a large house, the taxes were super high, and we just didn’t need it anymore,” recalled Lisa, 57. “We didn’t know where we wanted to live, and renting gave us the flexibility to try out a new town and to see if we could survive in a smaller home. When we had school-age kids, it didn’t bother us to pay high taxes, but once they were out of school, it seemed we were throwing our money away.”