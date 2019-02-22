Interviews in February with nearly a dozen real estate agents, home shoppers, sellers, and economists, as well as an analysis of data provided by Houwzer’s senior economic adviser Kevin Gillen, revealed that significant demand for home ownership still exists in the Philadelphia region. Real estate agents report that buyers are engaging in bidding wars — and are still waiving important contingencies, such as inspections — to secure properties they want. Sellers are seeing their homes fly off the market. And the number of days that houses stay on the market dropped to just 25 in December, according to the real estate website Redfin, a nine-year low that is about half of the U.S. average.