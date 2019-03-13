The remaining $40 million was earmarked for the Restore, Repair, Renew program, which will be housed under the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority. Residents who are interested in applying for the loans must have no public liens or violations from the Department of Licenses and Inspections, use the house as their primary residence, and have homeowner’s insurance. Applicants must also have a credit score of at least 580 and cannot exceed income maximums, which are $73,440 for a single person, $84,000 for two, and $104,880 for a household of four.