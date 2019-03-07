Neither Marino nor Gerber has reached out to the family, the Klenks said. Both may still remain active in the city, records show. Gerber has ties to another contracting company licensed in Philadelphia, and Marino, meanwhile, over the last year, has expanded his real estate holdings. Another real estate company that he is connected to, E. Montgomery Development LLC, purchased a pair of properties around the corner on East Montgomery Avenue,with plans to build 10 new housing units there.