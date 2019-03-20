When Anthony Abbonizio bought his Queen Village condo in 2014, he was drawn to three things: “High ceilings, lots of sunlight and parking.”
The Queen Village and Southwark neighborhoods also appealed to him when he bought the unit.
“It’s a great, established neighborhood,” Abbonizio said.
The three-bedroom unit is part of a condo community dating to 1919. Abbonizio’s unit features three full bathrooms and a powder room. The property includes a parking space in the surface lot attached to the building.
Despite the light, parking and optimal location, Abbonizio said, the unit needed a lot of work when he bought it.
“It was a full gut of the entire house,” he said.
The new design includes hardwood flooring, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new marble bathrooms throughout, a laundry room with state-of-the-art appliances, and a den that could be converted to a fourth bedroom.
Abbonizio said the den, currently being used as a media room, is his favorite part of the home. Now that he’s decided to list the unit for sale, he thinks it won’t be the only thing luring new buyers to the property.
“Great neighbors and walk score,” he said. “Philly Java and Pete’s Sake Pub are on the corner.”
While he’s decided to sell the property, he won’t be far away.
“I’m downsizing — 2,133 square feet is too large,” Abbonizio said. “I’ll probably purchase a one-bedroom — 800 square feet — in Queen Village.”
The property is listed with Mike McCann at Keller Williams for $575,000.