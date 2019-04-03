When Penelope Deveau bought her one-bedroom condo in 2003, she was drawn to the history of the building in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.
“The character in the apartment,” she said. “High ceilings, columns from when the building was a shoe factory.”
The 737-square-foot unit features exposed brick, a wood-burning fireplace, and 14-foot vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams. The loft-style condo also boasts deep window sills and generously sized closets.
In 2018, Deveau made extensive upgrades to the condo, adding new hardwood floors and renovating the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen now features stainless steel appliances, a new tile backsplash, and a breakfast bar. The bathroom also includes new subway tile and a large vanity.
Now, Deveau said, the open floor plan hits just the right balance: “It feels spacious and cozy at the same time."
Old City itself was another factor in Deveau’s decision to buy the unit, and it’s one she thinks will help to entice new buyers now that she has decided to sell it.
“The neighborhood is warm and exciting and instantly felt like home,” she said.
The building, which Deveau said is “full of great people,” also will likely attract interest. “It adds to the experience,” she said.
After more than a decade of ownership, she said, she is ready for new adventures.
“I have loved owning the apartment for the past 16 years,” she said. “It was a wonderful home to me and then an easy-to-manage investment. It’s time to move on and let someone else enjoy.”
The property is listed with Stephen Ferguson at Compass for $275,000. The monthly condo fee is $252.