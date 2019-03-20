In small towns like Collingswood, short-term rentals currently present a far greater threat to quality of life than to housing affordability, according to residents and officials who oppose the idea. Collingswood, though just seven miles from Philadelphia’s City Hall, is the kind of place where picturesque homes are walking distance from boutiques and galleries, and where residents bump into neighbors on Saturdays at the farmers’ market. Short-term rentals, critics in Collingswood have said, add uncertainty about who is next door, exacerbate parking problems, and create public safety concerns if an emergency were to occur.