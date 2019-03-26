The allegations — detailed ina 30-page complaint — center on a decades-old rule published in the “Handbook on Multiple Listing Policy,” which is used by hundreds of thousands of real estate agents nationwide. The rule dictates that when an agent lists a property on the Multiple Listing Service, known as the MLS (the primary platform used by agents to share properties), he or she must make a “blanket, unilateral offer” to buyers’ agents and that listings cannot be published if they “do not include an offer of compensation expressed as a percentage of the selling price or as a definite dollar amount.”