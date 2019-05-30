A lot of factors drew Cherie Galbrun-Gerry to the Chester County home she bought in 1993. Chief among them were privacy and lots of protected land.
Nearly four wooded acres in East Goshen Township belongs to her, which "gives us a feeling of living in a park and provides total privacy,” she said.
The quiet street where the five-bedroom home is located adds another layer of privacy.
“There is no through-traffic on Hunters Circle, which is great for children, runners, cycling and walking dogs,” Galbrun-Gerry said.
The 4,026-square foot home called Wyllpen Farm also features three full baths, upstairs laundry, a detached garage and an in-ground pool and spa. Many of the features have been added since she bought it over 20 years ago, Galbrun-Gerry said.
In addition to aesthetic updates inside, her family added a deck, replaced windows, painted the exterior, and added a new roof.
The pool and deck are her favorite part of the house — “in the three seasons,” she said. During the rest of the year, she prefers to the den and TV rooms.
Now that the property has been listed for sale, she expects buyers to be drawn to many of the same things she was.
“Location, property, pool,” she said. “Well-maintained grounds and home, privacy, great neighborhood and neighbors.”
She also said she could foresee future owners adding more of a menagerie to Wyllpen Farm.
“Our property could accommodate horses, goats, alpaca, et cetera,” she said.
Galbrun-Gerry said the neighborhood, near Radnor Hunt, is ideal for families.
“East Goshen is a very well-run township with many offerings,” she said. “The East Goshen Park has an excellent playground, picnic area, ball fields and walking paths.”
Galbrun-Gerry said they are looking at downsizing, partly to make splitting their time between properties in Florida and Pennsylvania easier.
“There are just the two of us and our dog,” she said. “[We] would like to make the transition from Pennsylvania to Florida turnkey, as is the transition from Florida to Pennsylvania.”
The property is listed with Joseph Mussari at Long & Foster for $926,000.