Even with the first payout, we found ourselves at a standstill. As a favor not long after the March 2, 2018, storm, our contractor, EGM Construction of Glen Mills — which had renovated our kitchen about two years prior — secured the roof and demolished the top two floors. He needed to be paid. We also owed Reigner for his work to date. The first check, in essence, already had been spent. We were at a stasis. Our contractor couldn’t continue labor for free, and we had no way of retrieving more money from the insurance company at that point.