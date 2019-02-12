Currier’s love of art, mostly oil paintings, began in 2002 when a friend took her to the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts student art show and sale. His advice was simple: Stand in front of a painting, and if you can feel it in your body, it’s meant to be with you. Seventeen years later, she is an avid collector, drawn especially to portraits. Some of her favorites include a Maya Angelou oil painting by Anna Rose Soevik, a copy of the Mark Shaw photograph of John and Jackie Kennedy that graced the cover of Life Magazine in 1959 — which Currier bought from the gallery that dealt with Shaw’s estate — and self-portraits from PAFA students.