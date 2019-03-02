Inspect your roof. If your roof is 20 years old or older, inspecting its condition after a major snow or ice storm could be a good idea, as older shingles may have taken a beating. “Assuming the roof is walkable, you have an appropriate-size ladder, and you’re comfortable going up, check your roof,” advised Mark Clement, co-founder of MyFixitUpLife.com, a resource for DIY home remodeling. Look for torn, warped, or missing shingles, and contact a professional roofing company immediately if you discover any, as they can indicate deeper problems in the structural integrity. Just make sure you’ve given ice or snow time to melt before doing your inspection so you have clear visibility and won’t slip.