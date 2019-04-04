Mayor Jim Kenney on Thursday unveiled steps that his administration and City Council plan to take to better protect some of Philadelphia’s oldest and most interesting buildings, nearly two years after convening a task force to study historic preservation.
Flanked by Councilman Mark Squilla, preservation leaders, and task force members, Kenney explained wide-ranging regulatory changes that his administration plans to make to bolster preservation, while Squilla announced that he would introduce legislation to incentivize preservation-minded development. Among the city’s most significant plans: Establishing a citywide survey to document Philadelphia’s historic properties, creating an “index” of non-historically designated buildings that cannot be demolished until there is a heightened review, and introducing a zoning bonus for developers who contribute to a new Historic Preservation Fund.
“These actions will preserve what makes Philadelphia unique — our historic assets,” Kenney said at the news conference. “... Whether you live in Germantown, Frankford, Girard Estates or in almost any neighborhood in our city, you are surrounded by history from buildings to parks. We need to appreciate and preserve that.”
The announcement in City Hall comes a few months after Kenney’s 33-person historic preservation task force delivered its last report that spanned 40 pages with recommendations for the city. Over the course of nearly two years, the diverse group of participants — which included both fierce preservationists and pro-development representatives — studied, met, and argued about the best preservation practices to recommend. Many of the changes that Kenney and officials announced came from the task force’s December report. A final version of that report was issued at the Thursday news conference.
The task force was often criticized for moving too slowly and for reported infighting — especially as a number of prominent historic buildings continued to fall. Philadelphia demolitions hit a record-high in 2018, PlanPhilly reported last year — though, to be sure, a large number of them were not historic. Still, high-profile examples of demolition of historic buildings abound, including the 19th century Christ Memorial Reformed Episcopal Church in West Philadelphia, which was recently purchased by Alterra Property Group. Another church, one in South Philadelphia with ties to Frank Furness recently applied for a demolition permit as well.
Thursday’s announcement marks a key achievement for Kenney, who faces two Democratic challengers in the May 21 primary. While campaigning in 2015, Kenney promised to bolster the city’s historic preservation, and the report’s finale and Thursday announcement is the most significant action that he has taken to honor that promise thus far. In previous years, Kenney has spoken out against developments that he opposed, including Toll Brothers’ plans to build a condo tower on Jewelers Row, which in 2016 he called “deeply disturbing.”
Still, Toll and other developers have tried to push forward with demolition plans.
The success of the steps that Kenney introduced Thursday will largely hinge on how quickly his administration and City Council can implement the recommendations. At the news conference, officials said the timelines for some of the initiatives are still being worked out, including the idea to create an “index” of potentially historic properties that would be automatically flagged for review when a demolition permit is requested.
“Everyone knows the property in their neighborhood that is threatened,” said Dominique Hawkins, a preservation architect and vice chair of the task force. “So what the intent will be is to assemble this list of properties that merit historic preservation on their face.”
Many of the other proposals released Thursday will depend on how quickly Squilla’s bills move through City Council. In addition to legislation to allow for zoning bonuses, he plans to introduce a bill that would reduce parking requirements for historic buildings that are redeveloped. Another bill would increase the ability for developers to redevelop properties “by right” — meaning under their current zoning designation — if they are “special purpose” historic buildings such as churches and schools.
In addition, Squilla, who represents the city’s First District, which includes the Society Hill and Old City neighborhoods, plans to introduce a bill that would create two new types of historic districts for neighborhoods, including some of Philadelphia’s “middle neighborhoods,” which may want to see historic properties preserved, including some of their own homes, without having the typical rules and regulations attached.
“We’re at a very different era right now in Philadelphia," said Paul Steinke, executive director of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia at the news conference. "For most of our time as preservationists, we’ve fought decline and abandonment and emptiness, trying to save buildings ... that were threatened of being demolished just from lack of use."
“In the last decade, thanks to growth of the city ... Philadelphia is thriving again in many respects," Steinke continued, "but it also has put an increased pressure on our historic buildings.”
This story will be updated.