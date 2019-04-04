The announcement in City Hall comes a few months after Kenney’s 33-person historic preservation task force delivered its last report that spanned 40 pages with recommendations for the city. Over the course of nearly two years, the diverse group of participants — which included both fierce preservationists and pro-development representatives — studied, met, and argued about the best preservation practices to recommend. Many of the changes that Kenney and officials announced came from the task force’s December report. A final version of that report was issued at the Thursday news conference.