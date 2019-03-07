New York developer Durst Organization has ordered the closure of the Philadelphia Marine Center marina just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge in an early step toward developing the surrounding piers that Durst acquired two years ago.
Adam Rosenberg, Durst’s director of residential properties, said in a letter sent to marina users Thursday that the facility would close permanently April 15. “We are announcing this closure now because we want to give you enough time to find new accommodations for your vessels and will work with you to help facilitate this process," he wrote.
Durst, which counts a stake in New York’s One World Trade Center office tower among its holdings, acquired the marina as part a 5.3-acre assemblage of four piers it bought from Brandywine Realty Trust in March 2017 for $21.4 million. In addition to the Marine Center pier, the package included the Pier 24 parking lot north of Callowhill Street and the current sites of the Dave & Buster’s, Morgan’s Pier, and Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse restaurants.
The marina currently hosts about 55 vessels, but all 150 of its slips are generally occupied during summers, Durst spokesman Anthony Campisi said in an email.
The marina needs to be cleared so divers can start surveying the area’s underwater terrain for reports needed by the Army Corp. of Engineers for its permitting processes, which are aimed at protecting sensitive marine life and can take several years to complete, Campisi said.
Rosenberg also said in his letter that the Pier 24 parking lot was closing temporarily starting Thursday for inspections but that spots would be available through April 15 for marina users at Dave & Buster’s parking facility.
Durst, which has released few details about its plans for the waterfront property other than to say it would involve apartments, is also under agreement with the Delaware River Waterfront Corp. to buy a 1.6-acre, publicly owned parking lot between Vine and Callowhill Streets, across Christopher Columbus Boulevard from the marina.
“As part of the revitalization of the Delaware River waterfront, [Durst] purchased several waterfront piers next to the Marine Center and are in the process of acquiring the Vine Street parking lot,” Rosenberg wrote. “In the coming months, more details about this new development will be available.”
Campisi declined to predict whether the new development would include a marina to replace the one that is to close next month. He also would not say whether Durst hoped to enlarge parts the existing piers to allow for bigger building footprints or if building may occur on platforms over waterbound sections of the its property.
“I don’t want to speculate on what’s going to happen to the remaining piers on the site. We need to evaluate their condition,” he said. “The exploratory work that we’re doing is going to help inform that.”