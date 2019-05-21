Industrious, a shared-office operator, plans to open one of Center City’s biggest coworking spaces in the Two Liberty Place tower.
The New York-based company intends to begin operating the 55,000-square-foot space spread across two stories of the tower at 50 S. 16th St. before next spring, it said in a news release Tuesday.
The offices will be central Center City’s third-largest coworking space, after a MakeOffices location at 1635 Market St. and a WeWork branch at 1900 Market St., according to data compiled by commercial real estate firm JLL.
It will be Industrious’ second location, following a nearly 21,000-square-foot space at 230 S. Broad St.
The 941,000 square feet of offices at Two Liberty Place have been owned by Los Angeles-based Coretrust Capital Partners LLC since 2016. With the new Industrious lease, the office property will be about 90 percent occupied, a Coretrust spokesperson said.
The Two Liberty tower also comprises luxury condominium units, a shopping center, and a Westin hotel under separate ownership.