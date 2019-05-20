The story gets a little confusing here. The offices are included in a 1923 monograph devoted to their work, suggesting that it was a new building that replaced the old stable. But an article about the project in the January 1915 edition of Architectural Record praised the “reclamation” and observed, “experience has proved time and time again, that it is well worthwhile, both architecturally and financially, to reclaim the small street and the tangible proofs are at hand in an enduring form.”