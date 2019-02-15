Philadelphia’s Republican ward leaders will gather Monday to reconsider their vote to endorse one of their own, Daphne Goggins, for mayor in May’s primary election.
Michael Meehan, chairman of the local party, called for the “do-over” meeting in a Friday afternoon email, following a Clout column in The Inquirer and Daily News, citing a Goggins rival complaining that she collects disability and does not hold a job.
Defense attorney Billy Ciancaglini, who switched to the Republican Party last year after running as a Democrat for judge, had been upset that no ward leader put his name in for nomination when the party voted Wednesday night. He questioned whether someone on disability could “handle the rigors of being mayor.”
Goggins was the only candidate considered by the ward leaders and won the endorsement on a third vote after two initial votes went for an “open primary,” which would have made the party neutral in the primary.
Meehan, in his email and again in an interview, suggested that Goggins used a candidate interview meeting with ward leaders last week to tout her credentials, running out the clock for a question-and-answer sesssion.
“She dominated the thing and didn’t let anyone ask any questions,” said Meehan, adding that the party may vote to endorse no candidate on Monday.
In his email, Meehan said disability is for people who are not “able to perform a job in the national economy.” The mayor’s job qualifies as part of the national economy he said, adding that he had also heard complaints from some ward leaders that they were in the restroom when the vote was called.
Meehan compared that vote to an infamous blown referee’s call in the closing minutes of an NFL playoff game last month between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams. Unlike the NFL, Meehan said, the party should have “a further review for our mutual benefit.”
Goggins did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She had previously said she has been on disability for fibromyalgia since 2010 but still serves as a ward leader and volunteers for political work. Goggins also said in the Clout column, “If I become mayor, I’ll give up on the disability.”
Ciancaglini said he has already spoken with a ward leader about putting his name up for consideration for the endorsement Monday. But he’s not expecting much.
“I don’t think I’ll get it,” he said. “My prediction is that no one gets endorsed, which should have been the call all along.”