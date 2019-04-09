Attorney General William Barr faced tough questions from lawmakers Tuesday morning about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and questions about obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.
Barr has been criticized by Democrats for releasing a four-page memo that he said summarized Mueller’s findings, but included very few direct quotes from the special counsel’s lengthy report. The New York Times reported that Mueller’s office created summary documents that Barr chose not to release.
Barr has yet to publicly release Mueller’s full report, saying his office was working to redact at least four categories of information before releasing it to Congress and the public. Barr told lawmakers he expects the release a redacted version of Mueller’s report “within a week."
The House Judiciary Committee voted last week to authorize a subpoena for Mueller’s full report and all the evidence gathered by investigators. Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D., N.Y.) called Barr a "a biased defender of the administration” Sunday on CBS’ Face the Nation.
“He’s entitled to be a defender of the administration, but he’s not entitled to withhold the evidence from Congress,” Nadler said.
Follow along for the latest updates.
Barr told lawmakers he expects to release a redacted version of Mueller’s lengthy reporting “within a week” to both Congress and the public, though he did not offer a specific day:
ffff
Rep. Nita Lowey (D., N.Y.) the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, called Barr’s handling of Mueller’s report “unacceptable” during her opening remarks.
"I want to address a serious oversight matter — your unacceptable handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report,” Lowey said. "All we have is your four-page summary letter, which seems to cherry pick from the report to draw the most favorable conclusion possible for the president. In many ways, your letter raises more questions than it answers.”