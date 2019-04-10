Twitter has taken the extraordinary step of removing a video shared by President Donald Trump for allegedly using music from a Batman movie without permission.
The two-minute video, shared Tuesday evening on the president’s official Twitter account, depicted Trump as a hero who defeated a series of foes — including former President Barack Obama, his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, and actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell.
The video quickly amassed more than 1.5 million views, but critics quickly pointed out that the dramatic music playing in the background was lifted from Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises. The fonts used in the video were also designed to mimic those from the film’s trailer.
“First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they call you a racist. Donald J. Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong. Trump: The Great Victory. 2020,” the video declared.
According to Warner Bros Pictures, Trump’s campaign team used Hans Zimmer’s track “Why Do We Fall?” without requesting permission
“The use of Warner Bros.’ score from The Dark Knight Rises in the campaign video was unauthorized,” Warner Bros. said in a statement.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump’s tweet remains up, but the video has been removed and replaced with a message that reads: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."
The video appears to have been first posted by a user named knock-nevisTDF to the Trump-friendly Reddit thread r/The_Donald, which the Washington Post described as “a meme-clogged online playground for Trump fans, alt-right trolls and conspiracy-mongers.” According to the YouTube version of the video — which has also been taken down — the video was produced by MateyProductions.
This isn’t the first time Trump has been accused of using music without obtaining permission. Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Aerosmith lead singer Steve Tyler, and the estate of Prince have all demanded that Trump stop using their music during his political rallies and events.