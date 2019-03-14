President Donald Trump is ready to issue a veto should the GOP-controlled Senate side — as it is expected to do — with House Democrats and block a national emergency declaration over the U.S.-Mexico border.
A handful of Republican senators have confirmed that they intend to vote “yes” Thursday on a resolution that would block the national emergency declared last month in an effort to secure funding for barriers along the border.
The Senate will begin consideration on the matter Thursday morning according to the legislative body’s public schedule, with a vote not expected until the afternoon, the Washington Post reported.
Trump is prepared for a fight, remarking ahead of the vote that he would issue his first veto if needed.
“I am prepared to veto, if necessary,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Southern Border is a National Security and Humanitarian Nightmare, but it can be easily fixed!”
Here’s how we got here and what to expect next.
Declaring a national emergency gives a president wide-ranging and “greatly enhanced powers," according to the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan public policy and law institute. Trump is most interested in greater control over armed forces and military construction projects, according to the center.
On Feb. 15, Trump signed a funding bill that prevented another government shutdown but did not fulfill his request for $5.7 billion that would go toward building 200 miles of wall along the border. By declaring a national emergency at the same time, he hoped to side-step the lengthy process it takes to get laws passed in Congress to get the financial resources needed.
House Democrats introduced a resolution late last month to block the national emergency. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the declaration a “power grab by a disappointed President.”
“[President Trump’s] unlawful declaration over a crisis that does not exist does great violence to our Constitution and makes America less safe, stealing from urgently needed defense funds for the security of our military and our nation,” she said.
As expected, the Democrat-controlled House passed the joint resolution with a vote of 245-182. It now needs to be approved by the GOP-led Senate, where four Republican senators will need to cross party lines and vote in favor of stopping the declaration for it to pass.
Republicans senators who have announced intentions to vote against the declaration include Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mike Lee of Arizona, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Mitt Romney of Utah, according to CNN and The Hill. There are a number of other GOP senators who could join them, including Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who has not yet announced his plans.
Vice President Mike Pence appeared on Fox News Thursday morning, urging Republicans to stick with the president.
“A vote against the president’s national emergency declaration is a vote to deny the humanitarian and security crisis that’s happening at our southern border," he said on Fox & Friends. “So we’re urging every member of the Senate set politics aside, recognize that we have a crisis.”
Should the Senate pass the measure Thursday, Trump could step in with a veto. Congress could then throw out the veto, but only with a two-thirds vote in both chambers, and not enough congressional Republicans appear to be leaning toward blocking the declaration to overrule a veto.
Congress has overridden fewer than 10 percent of presidential vetoes, according to the Senate’s website.
The declaration is being challenge not just legislatively, but legally, too. Sixteen states, including New Jersey and Delaware, filed a lawsuit last month, alleging that the move was unconstitutional.
“President Trump treats the rule of law with utter contempt,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, according to the Associated Press. “He knows there is no border crisis, he knows his emergency declaration is unwarranted, and he admits that he will likely lose this case in court.”
Pennsylvania is holding off from joining the until it becomes clear whether Trump plans to use money appropriated for projects in the state, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in February.
Additional lawsuits have been filed by organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Biological Diversity.
Congress’ potential move to side against the president could be used against him in court even with a presidential veto, according to Vox.
In an unexpected visit Wednesday, Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ben Sasse of Nebraska also issued a plea to Trump for a “last-minute proposal aimed at satisfying concerns of senators” likely to vote alongside Democrats, according to the Washington Post.