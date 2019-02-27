President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is set to publicly testify in front of the House Oversight and Reform Committee Wednesday, giving insight into his soured relationship with the president, whom he plans to call a “racist,” “conman,” and a “cheat,” according to his opening statement obtained by multiple news organizations ahead of the hearing.
Cohen, who will see jail time after having pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations during the 2016 presidential campaign as well as lying to Congress, will cover a wide range of issues Wednesday in what is expected to be an explosive day in Washington, D.C. Trump, meanwhile, is in Vietnam for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
» LIVE UPDATES: Michael Cohen promises explosive testimony about President Trump
The committee hopes to gain knowledge into a number of important issues, including Trump’s payments related to the election, compliance with financial disclosure requirements and tax laws, business practices, and more.
Read the full statement below, as obtained by outlets like the New York Times, Politico, the Washington Post, and CNN: