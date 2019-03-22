Special Counsel Robert Mueller has delivered the report summarizing his lengthy investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election to the Justice Department, marking an end to the nearly two-year-long probe that has preoccupied the country and cast a shadow over President Donald Trump’s administration.
On Friday, Attorney General William P. Barr sent a letter to Congress confirming his receipt of Mueller’s report examining Russian interference in the election and possible coordination with Trump’s associates, but its much-anticipated contents remain confidential.
Here’s what we know about the report, and what’s next:
- The Justice Department said Mueller had delivered his report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election to Barr.
- Barr told congressional leaders he was reviewing the report and could advise lawmakers “of the Special Counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend.”
- Barr's letter said there were no instances in which Justice Department leaders "concluded that a proposed action by a Special Counsel was so inappropriate or unwarranted ... that it should not be pursued."
- White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the Trump administration had not received or been briefed on the report.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, N.Y.) called on Barr “to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress.”
The short answer: We don’t know, and may not know for a while. The House voted unanimously this month on a nonbinding resolution to make Mueller’s findings public, but its release is ultimately up to Barr.
And at this point, only a handful of law enforcement officials have seen the probe’s contents, a Justice Department spokesperson told the New York Times.
The report’s delivery does signal one thing: The investigation has wrapped without public charges of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, or obstruction by Trump. During Mueller’s investigation, the probe resulted in felony charges against 34 people, including six officials who served on Trump’s campaign.
Barr, a Trump appointee, said he could release his account of the findings to Congress as soon as this weekend, but there is no indication how in-depth that summary may be.
“I remain committed to as much transparency as possible, and I will keep you informed as to the status of my review,” Barr wrote in his letter to Congress.
Depending on Mueller’s findings, the delivery of the investigation to the Justice Department sets the stage for public battles over the probe to begin. The next steps are in the hands of Barr, Congress, and, likely, the federal courts.
Mueller’s investigation won’t include any further indictments, multiple outlets have reported, citing a senior Department of Justice official.
This report contains information from the Associated Press.