Michael Cohen is prepared to testify Wednesday before Congress that President Donald Trump is a “conman” and a “racist,” and that Trump knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks planned to release hacked emails from Hillary Clinton.
According to Cohen’s prepared opening remarks, which he is scheduled to deliver at 10 a.m. before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Trump’s former fixer and lawyer plans to discuss how he acted and lied over the years to protect Trump, including several moments at the center of investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller and federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.
“I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience,” Cohen will say, according to copies of his prepared remarks obtained by multiple news outlets. “I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat.”
Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty in two separate cases related to campaign finance violations, tax evasion, and lying to Congress.
Follow along for the latest updates.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., an outspoken supporter of the president, apologized to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for a tweet he shared on Tuesday that appeared to many as a threat to Cohen.
“Hey @MichaelCohen212 - Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends?” Gaetz wrote in the since-deleted tweet. “Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot…”
After initially defending his comments, Gaetz removed the message from Twitter late Tuesday night and apologized after Pelosi suggested the Committee on Ethics should “vigilantly monitor these types of statements.”
Here are several of the subjects Cohen is planning to discuss, according to his opening statement:
• Cohen will claim he was in the room in 2016 when Trump took a phone call from Roger Stone, who told the then-presidential candidate on speaker phone that, within a couple days, “there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign.” Stone, who has been indicted on several charges, denies discussing WikiLeaks or hacked emails with Trump.
• Cohen will say that Trump indirectly ordered him to lie about a multi-million dollar project to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, and that the president’s lawyers “reviewed and edited” his statement to Congress in which he lied about the timing and size of the project.
• Cohen will produce and discuss a personal check for $35,000 signed by Trump on Aug. 1, 2017 — during Trump’s presidency — that Cohen claims was part of the reimbursement for hush-money payments made to silence Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump.
• Cohen will turn over copies of financial statements for 2011 through 2013 that he gave to Deutsche Bank and other financial institutions.
Trump, who is in Vietnam taking part in a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, ripped his former lawyer in a tweet early Wednesday morning.
“Using Crooked’s lawyer” refers to Lanny Davis, a longtime advisor to both Bill and Hillary Clinton. Davis is one of Cohen’s attorneys.