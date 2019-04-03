After multiple women have come forward to say former Vice President Joe Biden touched them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable, Biden says he will “be more mindful, respectful of people’s personal space."
In a two-minute video posted to Twitter Wednesday, Biden said he’s “always tried to make a human connection,” but that “social norms have begun to change.”
“I’ll always believe governing, and quite frankly, life, for that matter, is about connecting, is about connecting with people," Biden said. “That won’t change, but I will be more mindful, respectful of people’s personal space. And that’s a good thing. I worked my whole life to empower women. I worked my whole life to prevent abuse.”
Biden, who is a potential 2020 presidential candidate but has not yet announced a campaign, continued: “So the idea that I can’t adjust to the fact that personal space is more important, more important than it’s ever been, is just unthinkable. I will, I will.”