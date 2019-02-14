Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, who attended the meetings and was overseeing the FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 campaign, suggested he could wear a wire during a meeting with Trump. In an excerpt of a contemporaneous memo McCabe wrote after the meeting, obtained by the New York Times, Rosenstein determined the group would need a “majority or 8 of the 15 cabinet officials" to proceed. McCabe also wrote that Rosenstein suggested in the meeting that Jeff Sessions and John Kelly, then the attorney general and secretary of homeland security, respectively, might support the move, according to the Times.