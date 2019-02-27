“All I wanted to say is I just find it interesting, sir, that between yourself and your colleagues that not one question so far since I’m here has been asked about President Trump,” Cohen responded to Rep. Jim Jordan, after the Ohio Republican chastised him for lying to Congress. "That’s actually why I thought I was coming today. Not to confess the mistakes that I’ve made. I’ve already done that and I’ll do it every time you ask me about taxes and mistakes. Yes, I’ve made mistakes and I’ll say it now again and I’ll pay the ultimate price but I’m not here today and the American people don’t care about my taxes. They want to know what it is that I know about Mr. Trump and not one question so far has been asked about Mr. Trump.”