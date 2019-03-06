Following a tumultuous season, the Free Library system has requested about $15 million in additional funding from the city, including monies for new materials, building service emergencies, and additional staffing.
The system’s current budget is nearly $49 million, with about $40 million from the city, and additional support through state funding and private donations. City funding for the system would rise to about $55 million if granted the full request.
The library submitted its request to Mayor Jim Kenney, who presents his budget to City Council on Thursday. Afterwards, the fate of the library’s budget will rest with council, which will hold hearings and determine how much funding to allocate.
Thelibrary is seeking additional monies for items including, $4.3 million to hire 205 people ; $2.5 million for building emergencies and facility maintenance; and $7.1 million to purchase additional library materials to meet a state mandate.
The budget request, obtained by the Inquirer, was in direct response to a turbulent fall for the Library system, which experienced daily closures due to facility emergencies; closed dozens of branches for six-day service due to lack of staff, then re-opened them at Kenney’s request; and saw monthslong waits for books and materials due to low spending on collections.
Both the mayor’s office and the Library declined to comment on the request.
However, a source close to the Kenney administration said a review by the Managing Director’s Office in the fall found that staffing challenges at the Library were the result of high levels of leave use among staff; hiring delays that have left dozens of budgeted positions vacant; and administrative decisions to staff special programs instead of neighborhood branches.
Advocates say the system’s request is a modest one. While the appeal for millions marks progress for the citywide campaign for more library funding — #FundOurLibraries — it would take more to have a fully-funded and functioning system.
“Obviously everybody would want more, but I don’t think it’s an insubstantial ask so i’m happy about that,” said Erica Zurer, a library advocate.
The budget ask seems like “good news” and a sign that “our organizing has really had some effect,” she said.
Zurer rallied in City Hall alongside dozens of supporters in December in the name of additional funding, pausing at each council member’s office to garner support. Advocates plan to attend the Thursday address, too.
Afterwards, Friends groups plan to shift their focus from the Mayor to city council. Since January, the Friends groups have met with various council members, including Councilwoman Helen Gym and Council President Darrell Clarke to lobby for more funding.
As the budget process goes, city departments submit their budget ask to the Mayor, who then creates his budget and presents it to City Council. Council members often say they will give the library whatever it asks for, Zurer said, “but if what the library asks for is filtered through Kenney, and cut by a third, then that’s their out.”
Since late January, Clarke, who represents the 5th District, has toured five neighborhood branches, including Fishtown, Cecil B. Moore, and Lillian Marrero, to talk with staff, library Friends.
He said he would support increased funding “if it’s warranted” but while the system may need additional staff, his visits depicted a system desperately in need of capital, and short term facility and maintenance fixes. Clarke described crumbling walls, severe roof leaks, and heating/cooling issues at the branches.
If there’s a need for additional dollars, then the library’s department head “should tell us what that is," Clarke said, since council has given the library what it asked for in recent years.
The Inquirer asked each of the 17 City Council members whether they would support additional funds for the library. Eight members didn’t respond. Of the nine who did, nearly all expressed support for more money for the library system.
The need for fully-functioning libraries in the country’s poorest big city is clear, said Councilman-at-large Al Taubenberger, who said he would be “very receptive” to giving the library additional funds.
“In a city like this, when so many people are grasping for hope, it’s so important to keep (libraries) open,” he said.