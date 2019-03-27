The “can of destiny” has determined their ballot positions, and now Philadelphia’s crowded pool of candidates are determined to win your vote for city government.
Primary season is upon us in Philly, and with dozens of candidates contending for mayor, City Council, city commissioner, sheriff, register of wills, and judicial positions, voters will have no shortage of choices come May 21.
And in a city that largely leans Democrat, Philadelphia’s primary election will also likely decide many race outcomes.
With just weeks until the vote, The Inquirer wants to know more about what you want to know about the May 21 primary.
From schools to the soda tax, roads to environment, tell us what topics are top-of-mind for you heading into the election, and what you want to know about voting in May.
Let us know in the box below, and we’ll do our best to give you as much information as possible before you head to the polls.