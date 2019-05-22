Philadelphia voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast primary ballots for city offices: Mayor Jim Kenney was up for reelection, a crowded field vied for at-large City Council seats, and a handful of Council districts had competitive races. Also on the ballot were row offices, judges, city commissioners, and four ballot questions. Here are the tallies in those races.
Here are results from other races on the ballot:
- Lisa Marie Deeley (D., incumbent) Winner
- Al Schmidt (R., incumbent) Winner
- Omar Sabir (D.) Winner
- Annette Thompson (D.)
- Carla Cain (D.)
- Jennifer Devor (D.)
- Dennis Lee (D.)
- Luigi Borda (D.)
- Warren Bloom (D.)
- Moira Bohannon (D.)
- Kahlil Charles Williams (D.)
- Marwan Kreidie (D.)
- Lewis Harris Jr. (D.)
- Robin Trent (D.)
- Jewell Williams (D., incumbent)
- Rochelle G. Bilal (D.) Winner
- Malika Rahman (D.)
- Larry King Sr. (D.)
- Ron Donatucci (D., incumbent)
- Jacque Whaumbush (D.)
- Tracey L. Gordon (D.) Winner
- Question 1: Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to change certain gender specific references (such as “councilman,” “councilmen,” and “Councilmanic”) to gender neutral references (such as “councilmember,” “councilmembers,” and “Council”)? Approved
- Question 2: Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to establish and define the functions of the Office of Immigrant Affairs, headed by a Director of Immigrant Affairs? Approved
- Question 3: Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to call on the General Assembly to either increase the Pennsylvania minimum wage now, so that it reaches $15 an hour, in stages, by 2025; or allow the City of Philadelphia to itself provide for a decent, family sustaining, living wage for working Philadelphians? Approved
- Question 4: Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to require the establishment of “Public Safety Enforcement Officers” to assist the Police Department in regulating the flow of traffic; to enforce and assist the appropriate City officers in the enforcement of ordinances relating to the quality of life in the City’s neighborhoods; and to perform such other related duties as the Managing Director or Council may require? Approved
The following City Council districts did not feature contested primaries. These candidates will appear on the ballot in November’s general election.
District 2 — Michael Brady (R)
District 5 — Council President Darrell L. Clarke (D, incumbent)
District 6 — Bobby Henon (D, incumbent) and Pete Smith (R)
District 8 — Cindy Bass (D, incumbent)
District 9 — Cherelle L. Parker (D, incumbent)
District 10 — Judy Moore (D) and Brian J. O’Neill (R, incumbent)